Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 554,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

