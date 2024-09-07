CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 6%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €0.39 ($0.43) and last traded at €0.39 ($0.43). Approximately 13,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.42 ($0.46).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

