Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138.45 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $138.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

