CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

