Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
