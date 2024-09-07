Cryosite Limited (CTE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Cryosite’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Cryosite Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cryosite
In other news, insider Mark Kerr sold 154,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.71), for a total value of A$162,218.70 ($110,352.86). 70.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cryosite Company Profile
Cryosite Limited offers outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns and biological, as well as logistics services to the clinical trials, research, and pharmaceutical industries.
Read More
