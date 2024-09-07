CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,715 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $87,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,912,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,118. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

