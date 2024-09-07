CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (CMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on October 11th

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CMPI opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.72. The stock has a market cap of £59.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.60).
