CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (CMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on October 11th

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMPI opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.72. The stock has a market cap of £59.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.60).

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

