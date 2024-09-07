Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

