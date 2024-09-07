Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $191.23. 593,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
