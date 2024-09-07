Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $81,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,011. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.