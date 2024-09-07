Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $25.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $702.80. 1,390,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $750.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

