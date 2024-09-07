Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.11 on Friday, reaching $227.23. The company had a trading volume of 640,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,625. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.