Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $840,538,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,040,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

