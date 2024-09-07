Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 16,799 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,548,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

