Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 983 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,703,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

