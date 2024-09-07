Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,567. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

