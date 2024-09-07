Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $72,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 311.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 156,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,308,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

