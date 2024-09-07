David Aaron Lehman Sells 5,765 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $38,567.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

