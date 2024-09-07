Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after buying an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after acquiring an additional 169,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 6,226,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

