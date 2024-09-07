DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.10 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $106.22 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,954.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00547739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00117052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00307509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00082553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,234,131,163 coins and its circulating supply is 17,234,131,495 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

