Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 1.3%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 14,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 512,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 327.13% and a negative net margin of 102.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

About Digital Brands Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DBGI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.47% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Articles

