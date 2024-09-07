Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 1.3%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 14,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 512,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Digital Brands Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 327.13% and a negative net margin of 102.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Brands Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.