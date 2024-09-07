Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.39 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

