Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on October 8th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIN opened at $30.76 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.