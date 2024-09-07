Divi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $231,303.64 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $231,303.64 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,016,414,218 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,016,060,014.5006266. The last known price of Divi is 0.00121121 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $221,917.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

