DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock worth $25,524,100. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

