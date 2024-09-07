DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,890.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.