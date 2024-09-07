Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

