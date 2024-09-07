Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -316.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.1 %

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.