Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
