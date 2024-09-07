Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Draganfly Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Draganfly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.