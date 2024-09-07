Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $535.02

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.02 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.55). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 648.50 ($8.53), with a volume of 801,805 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 750 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 607.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 536.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,445.78%.

In other Drax Group news, insider Rob Shuter bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($679,552.93). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

