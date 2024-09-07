Dymension (DYM) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Dymension (DYM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Dymension has a total market cap of $259.07 million and $13.24 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,825,397 coins and its circulating supply is 201,687,324 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,811,297 with 201,657,122 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.24577093 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $11,401,541.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

