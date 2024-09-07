Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $62,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,800,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,793. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

