Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510 over the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after buying an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.