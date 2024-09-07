E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.69

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 22964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

E.On Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

