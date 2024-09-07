Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources Price Performance
Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($32,626.23). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,585.80). Also, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($32,626.23). Insiders bought a total of 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.