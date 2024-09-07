Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

ECOR opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.71. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of £149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($32,626.23). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,585.80). Also, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($32,626.23). Insiders bought a total of 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

