EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 58,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 11,533,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.