EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 283,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after buying an additional 48,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 1,505,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,718. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

