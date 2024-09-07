EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $516,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 166,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,666. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

