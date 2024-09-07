EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 13,231 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $1,754,690. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

