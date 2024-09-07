EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.66. 834,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,936. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.81 and its 200-day moving average is $252.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

