eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

eGain Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Get eGain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in eGain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eGain by 31.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in eGain by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in eGain by 15.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.