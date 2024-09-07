eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 million-$21.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.1 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 14.0 %

EGAN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,817. eGain has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

