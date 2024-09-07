Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $902.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.97 and its 200-day moving average is $827.49. The stock has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

