ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.1000 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $102,207.06 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,337.48 or 1.00015516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09926059 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,835.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.