EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of EMCOR Group worth $63,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,322.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of EME traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

