Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.96. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 678,309 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.72 million, a PE ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

