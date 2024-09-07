Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $410,248.42

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.04 billion and approximately $410,248.42 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.47 or 0.00371529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.70698881 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $396,757.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

