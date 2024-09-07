Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.97. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 261,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.60.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7301587 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.