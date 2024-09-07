Energi Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $253,604.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,786,767 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

